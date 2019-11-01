Central Christian Church in Weatherford raised more than $1,000 for the Crossroads Youth Program by hosting a play about the Sandy Hook school shooting tragedy.
The play premiered at the church earlier this month, and money was collected for Crossroads via donations and purchase of concession snacks.
