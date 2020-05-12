UPDATE, 12:50 p.m.: Lamar County has had a sixth Covid-19 related death, Paris-Lamar County Health District director Gina Prestridge said. It is the first death not related to the outbreak discovered in local nursing homes.
A fifth person associated with the Paris Healthcare Center Covid-19 outbreak passed away as a result of the virus, Paris-Lamar County Health District officials announced Monday, the same day they announced 20 of the county’s cases have recovered.
The death was reported Sunday afternoon when officials announced the 96th confirmed diagnosis in Lamar County. By Monday evening, the case count had increased to 104 as eight additional cases were reported.
Seven of the county’s cases are travel related while 97 are considered community spread, health district director Gina Prestridge said.
By Sunday afternoon, there were 54 confirmed cases in Paris Healthcare Center, the first nursing home in the city to have a reported outbreak. Subsequent testing in the city’s other nursing homes found 15 infections at Stillhouse Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, where 120 tests returned negative results. Prestridge said there were 60 tests pending there.
Three cases have been found at Brentwood Terrace Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, where 94 tests have returned negative, Prestridge said. Legends Healthcare has had 51 negative tests, and there were 70 tests pending.
Prestridge did not release updated nursing home numbers on Monday, instead saying an update would come at some time today.
Each resident and staffer at Texas nursing homes will be tested for the novel coronavirus, a spokesman for Gov. Greg Abbott told the Texas Tribune.
Abbott has directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Department of State Health Services to ensure the widespread testing, the spokesman, John Wittman, said Monday.
There have been more than 300 deaths in care centers, though the state has not named the facilities in which those deaths occurred. In Texas, more than 40% of the state’s coronavirus deaths are linked to long-term care facilities, according to a Tribune analysis. Health authorities have yet to reveal the total number of infections across care centers.
