The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site will feature “Christmas in 1939” as the theme of its annual Holiday Open House on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Throughout the event, there will be free guided tours of the home, refreshments to enjoy, make and take crafts for your home and a special presentation in the afternoon. The former Rayburn family home will be filled with the sights, sounds and fragrances of the season. While traveling room to room, visitors will reminisce and reflect on the local, national and global events of the year 1939.
Families will enjoy creating homemade ornaments to take home and add a memory of a visit to Mr. Sam’s house on their tree. Looking for inspiration to decorate your home for the holidays? In the afternoon, from 1 to 2 p.m., staff will host a special presentation on floral design for the holidays by Cyndee Fortune-Farmer.
The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site tells the real story of Sam Rayburn, one of the most powerful and influential politicians of the 20th century, in his authentic 1916 home. Preserved as a period time capsule, the two-story home contains all original Rayburn furnishings and housewares. The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site is one of 31 historic attractions operated by the Texas Historical Commission.
For information, visit visitsamrayburnhouse.com.
