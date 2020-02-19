FEB. 19 to FEB. 19
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Wade Payne, 34: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Mark Elton Jones, 46: Violation of bond/protective order.
Joshua Wayne Cooper, 33: Violation of bond.protective order, discharge of surety/driving while intoxicated.
Leonard Thomas Molaris Jr., 57: Assault/family/household member/impede breathing/circulation.
