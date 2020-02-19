Paris Police
Buy Now

FEB. 19 to FEB. 19

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Wade Payne, 34: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Mark Elton Jones, 46: Violation of bond/protective order.

Joshua Wayne Cooper, 33: Violation of bond.protective order, discharge of surety/driving while intoxicated.

Leonard Thomas Molaris Jr., 57: Assault/family/household member/impede breathing/circulation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.