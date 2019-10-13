Mrs. Paula Ann Archer, 70, of Paris, Texas, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Oct. 10, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center with family surrounding her.
She was born on Dec. 11, 1948, in Lamar County, a daughter of Earnest Nutt and the late Wavia Nutt.
Paula was preceded in death by her mother, Wavia Nutt; grandmother, Lorenna Phillips; grandfather, Earl Phillips; three uncles, Carl, Bob and JT Phillips; and aunts, Hattie Crawford and Josie O’Neal.
Paula married Ronnie Archer on June 6, 2002, and enjoyed 17 years of marriage.
She was a devoted Christian and a member of Pathway Church of God since 1999.
Paula spent many years working at Cox Cable where she was admired by many. She retired from there so she could spend more time with family and friends.
She enjoyed watching movies, playing games, cooking/baking and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Paula is survived by her husband of 17 years, Ronnie Archer; father, Earnest Nutt; Aunt Minnie Porter; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Kelli Coursey of Paris and Andy and Katy Spear of Paris; stepson and stepdaughter, Shannon Archer of Paris and Sherinda Clark of Norman, Oklahoma; several grandchildren, Brittanie Westbrooks, Hunter Westbrooks, Ryan Clark, Johnathon Earhart, Lauren Huie and husband Trevor, Dalton Coursey, Mallory Spear, Skylar Coursey, Hayden Todd, Madison Todd, Tanner Spear, Toby Archer, and Jarred Archer; great-grandchildren, Amiyah Johnson, Terence Clark, Tailynd Archer, Gunnor Archer and Taigun Archer; three sisters, Melba Elmore of Paris, Barbara Partridge of Paris and Renee Young of Paris; one brother, Doug O’Neal of Wichita Falls. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will miss her dearly.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home in Paris, Texas,, with the Rev. Samuel Evers and the Rev. Ray Evers officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the funeral home.
To leave a message or tribute for the family, please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.