Today is Census Day, and state Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, is encouraging the people of House District 1 to respond.
For the first time in history, Americans can respond electronically to the census questionnaire, VanDeaver noted in a reminder issued Tuesday.
“Every household in House District 1 should have received an invitation to respond online,” VanDeaver said. “If you choose to respond by mail, you will receive a written questionnaire in the mail by mid-to-late April.”
The state lawmaker noted that the census provides data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers and many others use to provide daily services, products and support for individuals and communities.
“Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources based on census date,” VanDeaver said. “Responding to the census will help Northeast Texans redirect some of their hard-earned taxes back to Northeast Texas.
The census is also important in Austin as legislators next year will use census results to redraw congressional and legislative districts.
“These counts will also be used to determine the number of seats Texas will have in the U.S. House of Representatives,” VanDeaver said, noting that the Texas congressional delegation could increase from 36 to 39 members because of the state’s growth over the past 10 years.
The 2020 census is the 24th time the United States has counted its population. The first U.S. Census was 230 years ago in 1790.
