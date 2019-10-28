For close to 50 years, the late Loren Stephens gave of himself for the students of Lamar County and Paris ISD. On Saturday, his legacy was honored at the annual I Love Paris banquet.
Roughly 300 people were in attendance for the event, which featured accounts from family, friends and co-workers of Stephens, who worked for 48 years as an educator, coach, bus driver, principal and administrator for Paris.
“My brother, our family and countless others here tonight would not be where we are today, or the people we are today, without his love,” son Randy Stephens told those in attendance. “I’m here tonight honored and humbled by your presence and generosity.”
Randy Stephens remembered his father for being sincere, loyal, compassionate and uplifting, and he remembered his father always being willing to listen to someone’s problems, whether they were his sons’ or his students’.
“If you needed advice, he gave it,” he said. “If you needed someone to be there, he was there.”
Randy also recalled his father’s undying love for Wanda Stephens, his wife of more than 50 years.
Loren’s son Jason Stephens told attendees about how his father’s passion for education and caring for Paris’ youth extended past his father’s retirement. Even after retiring from education, Jason Stephens said, his father would still serve as a substitute teacher, give students rides if they needed it and assist as a bus driver.
“In all these things, we had front row seats to see… and to witness the way he served,” Jason Stephens said.
Loren Stephens began working for Paris ISD in 1966, Paris Education Foundation President Brian Wear said. Over the next several decades, he made his impact on the district felt, serving as a teacher, administrator and coach on multiple athletic teams.
“Loren was a leader, a mentor and a friend,” Wear said.
The night was not only a time to remember the legacy left by Loren Stephens, but also to celebrate the current state of education at Paris ISD.
Superintendent Paul Jones shared numerous honors the district has earned in recent years.
“We’re one of 61 districts in the state of Texas that earned a district distinction,” Jones said. “Paris High School earned seven of seven possible distinctions and our SAT scores continue to be higher than average.”
The annual event, hosted by the PEF, is an opportunity for the organization to raise money for scholarships, endowments and grants, Wear said.
Since the foundation’s inception in 1989, it has awarded scholarships to 1,798 scholarships totaling more than $1.8 million, Wear said.
Just under 300 teacher enhancement grants have also been awarded through the foundation, he said.
“I think the night was great, and it’s for a great cause,” said Joan Mathis, attendee and longtime educator in Lamar County. “I think the state of education in Paris is in a very strong spot, and we have many success stories that highlight that.
The event raised roughly $44,000 for the foundation, though Wear said it will be a few days before they know just how much was made after factoring in the expenses.
“It was a great event,” Wear said. “I’m just so thankful for everyone who came out and made it a success, and I’m glad we could use the time to honor Loren Stephens, who meant so much to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.