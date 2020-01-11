Texas Department of Transportation officials have announced that work to upgrade two segments of the Northeast Texas Trail in Lamar County will begin Thursday.
The contractor, Sammy Gist Enterprises Inc., was granted 256 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1.3 million. The target date to complete this work is winter 2020, officials said.
The contractor will place road base and surface material along the Northeast Texas Trail, to upgrade the travel surface.
The project will affect two segments of the trail. The first segment runs from the stone bridge in Roxton northward to CR 22500, and the second segment runs from Bois d’Arc Street in Blossom eastward to CR 2113 at the Lamar-Red River County line, officials said. The contractor will complete work on the first segment before beginning work on the second segment. Each segment of the trail will be closed while the contractor is working in that area.
Motorists who travel roadways adjacent to the trail in these areas should also remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through any work zone. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.
For information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or 903-737-9213.
