Mrs. Virginia Atnip, age 77, of Blossom, Texas, passed away peacefully at Paris Regional Medical Center on Oct. 12, 2019, surrounded by family.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1942, in McKinney, Texas, a daughter of the late Orlan and Erline Ritter.
Virginia married the love of her life, Virgil Atnip Jr., in Madill, Oklahoma on May 3, 1959 and enjoyed 60 years of marriage while raising four children.
Virginia was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and was excited to become a “MiMi” to her great-grandchildren. She loved the holidays and family get togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and baking special treats for everyone. Virginia worked incredibly hard to take all of her grandkids on multiple trips and enjoyed taking them to various concerts.
Virginia was a dedicated and hard worker who spent 30 years working at Kimberly Clark in the QA Lab, where she was admired by many. After retirement Virginia enjoyed quilting and sewing. She was an incredibly gifted quilter and made sure each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren had a special quilt made for them by her. She was meticulous in picking something perfect out for each child. Additionally, she enjoyed taking special trips with her three sisters.
Survivors include her husband, Virgil Atnip Jr.; daughter, Beverly Hodges, of Blossom, Texas; three sons and their wives, Dewayne (Angie) Atnip, of Blossom, Texas, Randy (Gayle) Atnip, of Cuthand, Texas and Kevin (Alicia) Atnip, of Sheridan, Arkansas; 12 grandchildren, Melody (Daniel) McCoy, Tanya (Jason) Mobley, Jessica (Jordy) Rosson, Jenny (Cody) McNeal, Chasity Lynch, Casey Atnip ( Mike Spray), Tabitha (Craig) Blackburn, Derek Atnip, Zach (Kasey) Ward, Jeremy (Haley) Ward, Lauren (Ben) Thomas, Jacob Atnip; 22 wonderful great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Elizabeth Crump, Sandra (Jimmy) Graves and Ruby (Richard) Herring.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Orlan and Erline Ritter; son-in-law, Jimmy Hodges; and brother-in-law, Tom Crump.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Chapel with burial following at Knights of Honor, in Blossom, Texas.
Pallbearers will be, Derek Atnip, Jacob Atnip, Brock Lynch, Lane Mobley, Bryce Roberts, Zack McCoy, Gabriel Lynch, Mike Spray, Jeremy Ward, Jason Mobley, Daniel McCoy, Zach Ward and Ben Thomas.
Online condolences may be sent to the Atnip Family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
