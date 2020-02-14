FEB. 13 to FEB. 14
Paris Police Department
Terry Don Elrod, 41: Sex offenders duty to register, life/annually.
Whitney Louis Nelson, 26: Abandon/endanger a child/criminalnegligence.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
William Kenneth Funderburk, 21: Bench warrant/engaging in organized criminal activity, bond surrender/unathorized use of a vehicle, bond surrender/engaging in organized criminal activity.
Waylon Metts, 43: Harassment.
Constable Precinct 5
Perry DeWayne Starek, 52: County court commit/assault casuing bodily injury.
