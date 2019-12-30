Fire and Rescue

DEC. 27 to DEC. 30
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
11:24 to 11:38 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
3:28 to 3:46 p.m., 450 SW 4th St.
4:08 a.m., no ending time listed, 2124 Culbertson St.
First Responder - Paris
8:51 to 9:15 a.m., 750 N Collegiate Drive.
1 to 1:16 p.m., 2193 E Cherry St.
1:45 to 1:52 p.m., 150 SE 47th St.
3:06 to 3:14 p.m., 2564 Bonham St.
6:32 to 7:01 p.m.,32-5 Margaret St.
8:46 to 9:15 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
11:23 to 11:39 a.m., 520 SE 8th St.
11:40 to 11:55 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
12:19 to 12:41 p.m., 2009 Bonham St.
3:46 to 4:01 p.m., 415 NW 15th St.
3:58 to 4:16 p.m., 202 NW 4th St.
5:08 to 5:17 p.m., 663 Stone Ave.
5:17 to 5:36 p.m., 520 SE 8th St.
6:50 to 7:11 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
7:33 to 7:50 p.m., 610 SE 10th St.
1:29 to 2:11 a.m., 200 SE 13th St.
6:42 to 7:10 a.m.,. 3020 Margarent St.
7:44 to 7:50 a.m., 717 E Sherman St.
8:19 to 8:28 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
9:38 to 9:47 a.m., 910 Laurel Lane.
11:27 to 11:34 a.m., 4530 Lamar Ave.
12:28 to 1:12 p.m., 317 NE 41st St.
2:32 to 2:53 p.m., 1010 Cope Drive.
3:08 to 3:32 p.m., 107 Pare Quest Drive.
3:10 to 3:22 p.m., Grand Avenue.
3:20 to 3:34 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
3:32 to 4:14 p.m., 2245 Sycamore St.
6:58 to 7:20 p.m., 520 NE
24th St.
7:10 to 8:05 p.m., 2675 SE 41st St.
7:48 to 8:13 p.m., 625 NE 46th St.
10:28 to 10:43 p.m., 330 SE 34th St.
11:15 to 11:26 p.m., 2470 N Main St.
12:05 to 12:29 a.m., 3020 Margaret St.
Vehicle Crash With Injury
7:26 to 8:27 p.m., 8000 Highway 271 N.
7:38 to 8:08 p.m., 3800 Lamar Ave.
9:14 to 10:01 p.m., 5300 Highway 271 N.
Public Service
8:12 to 8:27 a.m., 625 NE 46th St.
8:29 to 8:39 a.m., 243 NE 12th St.
