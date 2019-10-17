Donald Morris, 87 years old, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Don was born in Taft, California on March6, 1932, to Lucille and Malcolm Morris.
Don was preceded in death by both parents; and a brother, Malcolm.
Don is survived by an adopted daughter; and his beloved mate and com- panion, Nancy West; his chosen step-daughter and caretaker, Callie and her husband, Jeff.
Don was an Eagle Scout at age 14, gradu- ated from the University of California in 1953 and was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. He was a business owner in Paris and Graham Texas.
Don will be cremated and his memorial will be at his church, Holy Cross Episcopal Church, on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.
