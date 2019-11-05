Andre Dejuan White, 47, of Paris, was arrested in the 2500 block of North Main Street at 11 a.m. Monday by Paris police, who responded to a call reporting that White was harassing customers. Officers said they found White had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois charging him with failing to appear for a jury trial for robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon.
White was arrested and later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Police arrest one for felony warrants, another for parole violation
Paris police arrested 22-year-old Zakary Tyler Nunn at 1:34 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Bonham Street. Nunn was found to have two outstanding felony probation violation warrants.
He was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning on $1,500 bond, according to online records.
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 2900 block of Church Street at 9:18 p.m. Monday for a defective tail lamp. A passenger in the vehicle, 48-year-old Truman Michael Smith of Cooper was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant, police said.
Smith was arrested, but was not listed among inmates at Lamar County Jail this morning.
Police investigate fraud call
Paris police responded to the 1300 block of Clarksville Street at 7:28 a.m. Monday in reference to a fraud. It was reported that an unknown person had used the complainant’s debit card at an ATM to obtain cash.
The incident is under investigation.
Police investigate vehicle damage
Paris police responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 1200 block of 13th Street Northwest at 7 p.m. Monday. It was reported that the vehicle was left on the vacant lot earlier that day and at least six minors were seen leaving it.
The vehicle appeared purposefully damaged, with numerous broken windows, a broken mirror on the driver’s door and the body caved in where it had been kicked numerous times, police said. The vehicle’s owner had reported it as missing from their residence earlier in the day, but did not want to report it as stolen at that time, police said.
The investigation continues.
Woman threatens minor with kitchen knives
Officers responded to the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue at 9:32 p.m. Monday for an assault call and were told a 31-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy had been arguing. Witnesses said the two play fight all the time but this time the woman took things too far by grabbing two kitchen knives and threatening the boy.
No one was injured in the altercation, and the incident is under investigation, police said.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 122 calls for service and arrested nine people Monday.
