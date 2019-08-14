AUG. 13 to AUG. 14
Paris Police Department
Zenobia Lynn Helsel, 49: Abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect.
Brian Keith Akers, 57: Capias pro fine/No liability insurance, capias pro fine/display expired license plates, capias pro fine/driving while license invalid, capias pro fine/wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured vehicle registration.
Raleshai Lyndaria Finch, 56: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.
Tywan De’Kesh Dawson, 40: Aggravated assualt with a deadly weapon.
Tasha Nicole Helsel, 33: Abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect.
Markecia Keysha Hooker, 27: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
David Victor Pena Reyes, 57: violation of bond/protective order.
Joshua Allen Campbell, 17: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Redarius Antwone Cooper, 32: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
