Bulletin Board

MONDAY
Red River Valley Baptist Association Senior Adult VBS: 9:30 a.m., Immanuel Baptist Church, 1771 Bonham St.
Beat The Heat Fan Drive: 5 to 7 p.m., taking donations of fans for senior citizens, Paris Care Clinic, 3150 Clarksville St., Ste. 300.
Red River County Genealogical Society: 7 p.m., Red River County Chamber of Commerce, speaker, Mike McCrary of DeKalb, on “Pecan Point - Historic Landmark on the upper Red River,” everyone is invited.
TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Jane Helberg will discuss Hearts & Hands Homecare.
Baby & Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 0 to 2.
WEDNESDAY
Pre-K Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 3 to 5.
THURSDAY
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, James Smith on Air Evac.
SATURDAY
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
AUG. 20
Lamar County Democrats: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Detective Chris Bean will discuss local agencies for victim support.
AUG. 21
Pre-K Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 3 to 5.
AUG. 22
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Cody Adams on Badge Caps.
AUG. 24
Inaugural Chevy Truck Day: Day-long event in Leon Williams Park, 7th Street NW and West Henderson Street in Paris. For information, call Stacy Woods 903-436-0770 or Jerry Mathis 903-366-1756.
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
AUG. 27
Baby & Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 0 to 2.
Paris Junior College Drama Department Auditions: 6:30 p.m., for “Treasure Island” or “Gilligan’s Island,” ages 12 and up, open to the community, all roles involve stage combat, morning availability required Oct. 7-10 if cast for school performances, Ray Karrer Theatre, PJC administration building. Visit facebok.com/events/Paris JC Drama Auditions: Treasure Island & Gilligan’s Island for information.
AUG. 28
Pre-K Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 3 to 5.
Paris Junior College Drama Department Auditions: 6:30 p.m., for “Treasure Island” or “Gilligan’s Island,” ages 12 and up, open to the community, all roles involve stage combat, morning availability required Oct. 7-10 if cast for school performances, Ray Karrer Theatre, PJC administration building. Visit facebok.com/events/Paris JC Drama Auditions: Treasure Island & Gilligan’s Island for information.
AUG. 29
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Janie Nickey on Healthy Lifestyle Considerations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.