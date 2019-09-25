As though the political chest-thumping in Washington weren’t already political theater enough — or in this day and age, reality TV enough — Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
Pelosi had until Tuesday resisted calls for impeachment. The tipping point: a summer phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Trump is said to have asked for help investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. In the days leading up to the call, Trump ordered advisors to freeze $400 million in military aid for Ukraine, and that aid was later released.
The call is part of a whistleblower’s complaint. Though the Trump administration has blocked Congress from getting other details of that report, Trump has authorized the release of the call’s transcript, to be made public today.
Suffice it to say, the jobs of talking heads like Rush Limbaugh and Rachel Maddow are safe as they gum away about this latest political fodder. They and the elected leaders they are “reporting” on will depend on, and likely deepen, the nation’s stark partisan divide, fostering predictable stances and arguments in favor of and against Trump.
While our elected leaders work to provide sound bites for their favorite networks, don’t forget that the government action that has the greatest impact on your life is taking place here at home.
With the search for new city leaders, the setting of tax rates and budgets, and determinations of permits, land use and more, city, county and school governments deserve a greater share of your attention than Washington’s bickering.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.