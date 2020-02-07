Paris police were investigating a welfare check in the 3000 block of Clarksville Street and encountered Jaryl Brown in a vehicle in the parking lot there. The K-9 officer, Cupa, alerted officers to potential drugs inside the vehicle; officers located what they believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
Brown was placed under arrest for the items and taken to jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Two arrested for shoplifting, suspected drugs
Paris police responded to a shoplifting call in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. Upon arrival, officers detained Russell Holland and Jennifer Tidwell. Store representatives said both had stolen items from the business.
Officers found the suspected stolen property in the suspects’ possession. Both were placed under arrest for theft. Officers found Holland to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine also. Holland’s theft charge was enhanced due to prior convictions.
Both were placed under arrest and taken to jail, where both remained without a set bond this morning, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 169 calls for service and arrested eight people Thursday.
