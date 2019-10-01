SET. 30 to OCT. 1
Paris Police Department
Johnnikquwia Loretta Irene Usher, 28: Motion to adjudicate guilt, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
Randal Wayne Taylor Jr., 34: Bond surrender: possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Justin Case Lindsey, 21: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Gregory Lee Austin, 44: Failure to identity fugitive with intent to give false information, assault causing bodily injury/family violence, violation of parole.
Alan Shane Autry, 26: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Ja’Michael Ray Coleman, Sr., 26: Bench warrant-family court.
Dennis Wayne Bailey, 39: District court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
RoDaniel Brushae Sims, 47: Violation of parole, injury to a child (two counts), capias pro fine/no driver’s license (when unlicensed), capias pro fine/no driver’s license-not CDL (when unlicensed).
Chelsee Sharee Doan, 24: Violation of bond/protective order.
