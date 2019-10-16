POWDERLY — Local Texas A&M graduates have organized a barbecue plate dinner to raise money for Aggie scholarships.
The dinner will start at 4 p.m. Saturday at 53 Hideaway Lane in Powderly. The cost is $10 a plate, and guests are asked to bring a side. For more information, contact Ashley Lassiter at 903-517-6153 or Laurie Rast at 903-517-8178.
