POWDERLY — Local Texas A&M graduates have organized a barbecue plate dinner to raise money for Aggie scholarships. 

The dinner will start at 4 p.m. Saturday at 53 Hideaway Lane in Powderly. The cost is $10 a plate, and guests are asked to bring a side. For more information, contact Ashley Lassiter at 903-517-6153 or Laurie Rast at 903-517-8178.

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

