Students and families eager for high school sports to resume will have to wait a bit longer than originally planned. On Thursday, the Texas University Interscholastic League — the organization responsible for overseeing all high school athletics in the state — extended the suspension of all athletic competitions to May 4.
Initially, Texas UIL suspended all UIL-sanctioned competitions for at least two weeks, with a tentative date to resume set for March 30. In the organization’s announcement, though, it was stated that it was possible the suspension could last longer. That proved to be the case.
As before, it is possible all contests, practices, rehearsals and workouts will be suspended past May 4, and the date is simply the earliest the games might resume.
“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt said in a press release.
Breithaupt stressed that decisions are flexible, and Texas UIL is in contact with local, state and federal health and safety officials to make the best decision.
High school athletes will not be expected to immediately jump back into competition, as UIL will allow its member schools a reasonable period of acclimatization for practices and workouts.
Thursday’s announcement will affect all spring sports.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, which declared a pandemic March 10, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
In the United States, 1,629 cases of COVID-19 have been reported with 41 deaths, USA Today reports.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Prairiland athletic director Steven Weddle previously told The Paris News. “But that’s what athletics is about — teaching kids to adjust and overcome. And that’s what we’ll do.”
