Charolett Mitchell was born on Nov. 11, 1948, in Horatio, Arkansas, the daughter of JE and Naomi Stewart Chaffin.
She left this life on Jan. 29, 2020.
She married Donald Mitchell on July 8, 1965, in Blossom, Texas.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 2, 2020, at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, with Bro. Mickey Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Red Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 6 to 7 p.m.
Charolett was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, cooking and pet rescue. She had a variety of jobs outside the home over the years, most recently as bookkeeper for the family trucking company.
She was a staff member at Sunriser Café where she was loved by fellow staff and many regular patrons. She also loved reminiscing and telling stories with weary travelers passing through.
Charolett had a gift for gab and was a good listener with anyone who needed an ear for any reason. She was always willing to help anyone down on their luck. She had an infectious personality that many found loving and funny, and on occasion, feisty, if she had an opposing point of view. She was loved by many and will be missed and remembered fondly by those who had the pleasure of being touched by her love.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.E, and Naomi Chaffin.
She is survived by her husband, Donald, of Powderly; daughters, Tia Lynn Ainsworth and husband, Damon, and Kinya Mitchell; grandchildren, Bailey Kate Hooten and husband, Hunter, Caden Ainsworth, Donnie and Taylor Morando, Alex Gaudin and Nicholas Morando; sisters, Ima Jean Rodriguez, Gailene Austin and Glenda Clarkson.
Pallbearers will be, Donnie Morando, Caden Ainsworth, Shane Ross, Lance Whitener, Joey Copeland and Hunter Hooten.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.