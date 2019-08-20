AUG. 19 to AUG. 20
Grass/Brush Fire
1:20 to 3:02 p.m., 500 NW Loop 286.
First-Responder-Paris
7:20 to 7:37 a.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
7:26 to 7:52 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
9:36 to 9:56 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
11:24 to 11:42 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
12:12 to 12:17 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
2:04 ro 2:34 p.m., 2675 41st St. SE.
2:06 to 2:12 p.m., 903 6th St. SE.
2:37 to 2:48 p.m., 420 N. Collegiate Drive.
4:49 to 5:17 p.m., 650 W. Kaufman St.
8:12 to 8:27 p.m., 10th St. SE.
3:47 to 4:02 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
5:05 to 5:20 a.m., 3095 Lamar Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.