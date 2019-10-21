Good morning, Red River Valley!
A line of strong to severe thunderstorms continues to make its way across North and Central Texas this morning, passing out of our region at around 4:15 a.m. The storms were happening ahead of a cold front pushing against a warm, moist and unstable air mass that produced a tornado watch and a severe thunderstorm warning for the area very early this morning.
Behind that front is cooler, drier air that will kick off a few nice days to start the week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s to 50s through Wednesday. And, after sheets of pouring rain last night, rain chances will be near zero, the National Weather Service says.
While there's still come chance for storms before 8 a.m., just after dawn, the skies should become partly sunny, then gradually become sunny. The high today should be around 71 degrees with a north northwest wind around 15 to 20 mph, though gusts could be as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 44. Winds will shift to the west northwest and die down to about 5 to 10 mph.
Later this week, a stronger cold front will kick off another round of storms as it sags south into the region. Showers and thunderstorms will likely be ahead of the front Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Another bout of strong storms will be possible then.
It was a rough end to the weekend, and many are waking up without power, but the sun will come out and the linemen will get your power back. Chin up, and try to make it a great Monday!
