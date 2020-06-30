Tuesday Weather.jpg
Today will be hot, humid, and breezy with Heat Index values between 100-110. Main Hazards...Heat Index values between 100-110 this afternoon. Isolated strong storms over the Big Country late this afternoon and this evening. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 to 35 mph.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley! 

Are you prepared to stay cool? Hopefully you are as the heat index value climbs into dangerous territory today. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect from noon today to 7 p.m. Wednesday thanks to triple digit heat index values. 

Heat Illness.jpg
Know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If you notice any of these symptoms, don't hesitate...take action immediately!

Today will be cloudy to start, gradually clearing to become mostly sunny with a high near 93. With Gulf moisture riding in on south winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph, the heat index value will get to about 102 degrees. Clouds will increase as we get near nightfall, and the low should fall to around 78 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 96. The heat index value is expected to be around 109 degrees. Gusty south winds are expected to continue.

Enjoy your Tuesday, and stay cool!

Wednesday Weather.jpg
As an upper ridge builds across the area, it will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s in eastern Central Texas to around 100 degrees across western North Texas. Throw in the awful humidity and dangerous afternoon and early evening heat index values between 106 and 112 degrees can be expected. Some rules of thumb during the peak heat of the day: AVOID overexertion! Try to take frequent breaks in the shade or an air conditioned vehicle or structure, wear light colored, loose fitting clothes, and drink plenty of water to avoid heat exhaustion!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.