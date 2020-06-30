Today will be hot, humid, and breezy with Heat Index values between 100-110. Main Hazards...Heat Index values between 100-110 this afternoon. Isolated strong storms over the Big Country late this afternoon and this evening. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 to 35 mph.
As an upper ridge builds across the area, it will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s in eastern Central Texas to around 100 degrees across western North Texas. Throw in the awful humidity and dangerous afternoon and early evening heat index values between 106 and 112 degrees can be expected. Some rules of thumb during the peak heat of the day: AVOID overexertion! Try to take frequent breaks in the shade or an air conditioned vehicle or structure, wear light colored, loose fitting clothes, and drink plenty of water to avoid heat exhaustion!
Are you prepared to stay cool? Hopefully you are as the heat index value climbs into dangerous territory today. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect from noon today to 7 p.m. Wednesday thanks to triple digit heat index values.
Today will be cloudy to start, gradually clearing to become mostly sunny with a high near 93. With Gulf moisture riding in on south winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph, the heat index value will get to about 102 degrees. Clouds will increase as we get near nightfall, and the low should fall to around 78 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 96. The heat index value is expected to be around 109 degrees. Gusty south winds are expected to continue.
With Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott took a step back on his economic reopening plans. He required bars to close and set restaurant occupancy back to 50%, in addition to allowing mayors and county judges to impose restrictions on outdoor gatherings of over 500 people. Do you agree with Abbott’s latest efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.