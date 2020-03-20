The Curtis Grimes concert scheduled for April 4 at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Paris Police Officer Association spokesperson Jeffery Padier.
“The concert will be rescheduled at a later date,” Padier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.