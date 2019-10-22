Last week Chisum ISD celebrated National School Lunch Week.
This year, the district celebrated with a “Bring Your Parents to Lunch Day” on Wednesday.
“The participation was amazing. We had over 200 family letters returned to eat with us in the cafeteria and even many more than that to actually participate and eat lunch with their students,” Child Nutrition Director Wanda Armstron said. “We knew it would be a very busy day, but we were prepared. We had the gymnasium set up for overflow seating. Besides the cafeteria and gymnasium seating, we had some eating in their classrooms.”
The theme for this year was “Save the Day with a Healthy School Lunch,” and the goal for that day was for parents to visit and experience a day in the school cafeteria.
“At Chisum, we offer four to six main entree choices everyday alongside a full salad bar filled with fresh fruits and vegetables,” Armstrong said. “Entrees range from hot menu items, box meals, to fruit/yogurt smoothies. School lunch doesn’t have to be boring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.