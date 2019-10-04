Man arrested for felony warrant
Aaron Ramon Ethridge, 27, of Paris, was arrested Thursday on an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Police said they saw Ethridge walking in the 300 block of 7th Street Southwest at about 11 a.m. Thursday. They found that Ethridge had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury from an incident in June where Ethridge was in an altercation.
Police arrested Ethridge, and he was taken to Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning on bond totaling $26,000, according to online records.
Woman arrested after alleged stabbing
Paris Police arrested 22-year-old Gabrielle D’Ann Norris after they responded to an aggravated assault Thursday and said they discovered Norris had stabbed another female during an altercation.
Police said they found Norris at her residence at 6 p.m. in the 300 block of Stone Avenue and arrested her. She was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she was detained this morning without bond, according to online records.
The victim was treated and later released from a medical facility.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 104 calls for service and arrested six people Thursday.
