Lunchtime discussion Tuesday with my fellow Kiwanians took a political turn as we talked about today’s youth and their perceived acceptance and misunderstanding of socialism. Amid the usual head shaking of an older generation’s disapproval of a younger generation’s point of view, I chimed in with a reason — they’re tired of being poor, and they’re tired of an economy that isn’t working for them.
We are now in the midst of the longest U.S. economic expansion in history. Yet even with a historically low unemployment rate, wages have barely budged. Although the workers’ share of corporate income is growing slowly, it has yet to fully recover to 2009 levels. And, as we learned on Thursday, U.S. income inequality is at its widest point in 50 years.
Meanwhile, young adults are saddled with higher debt loads than previous generations as they enter a world with ever-increasing costs of living that wages fail to fully cover. And they’re working for corporations that are slashing benefits for employees, leaving them little choice but to seek help from taxpayer-funded government and nonprofit social services.
The low wage strikes here at home. The United Way earlier this year reported that 45% of Lamar County households struggled to “survive.” Twenty percent of households fell below the federal poverty level. Twenty-five percent more were deemed ALICE — or Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — households, meaning there was enough income to clear the federal poverty line but not enough to cover the area’s basic cost of living.
To help ends meet, many households turn to social aid. The United Way of Lamar County is right now fundraising toward a $500,000 goal to fund its 25 partner agencies. That includes the Downtown Food Pantry, which each week feeds roughly 700 families. It also includes CitySquare of Paris, which, among many services, helps people apply for food stamps, housing, Medicaid, the Health Department and more. (For a complete list of partner agencies, visit www.lamarcountyuw.org.)
Today’s youth, seeing the aid provided by these and government social welfare programs, are dreaming of a romanticized version of socialism, and that’s a driver behind the increasing popularity of that particular socioeconomic system.
Some say do away with the programs. Others say tax the ultra-wealthy an ungodly amount to provide more money for the aid (because doing so would still leave them with more than enough money to cover their needs). Neither suggestion tackles the cause of today’s economic challenges — low wages.
It’s time companies began incorporating living wages into their costs of doing business, and it would be wise of them to do so to avoid state or federal mandates for a higher minimum wage. It’s time to close the wage gap between CEOs and employees, and it’s time corporate America stopped treating workers like commodities rather than assets. It’s time for Americans to put the Great Recession behind them and expect companies to compete for their services.
Want to dash the socialist fantasies? Then pump some fuel into the American dream, and give today’s workers the opportunity to achieve and maintain a comfortable, middle class lifestyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.