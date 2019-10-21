Texas voters will go to the polls Nov. 5 to make their voices heard on a number of issues. But voters who want to cast a ballot before Election Day may do so starting today.
Early voting lasts until Nov. 1, Elections Coordinator Tricia Johnson said. County residents can vote at the elections office, 231 Lamar Ave.
On Election Day, there are four voting locations, depending on which precinct the voter lives in. The Precinct 1 polling place is the elections office, Precinct 2 voters can go to Oak Park United Methodist Church, 2515 Bonham St., Precinct 3 voters can cast their ballot at Ramseur Baptist Church at 3400 Lamar Ave. and Precinct 4’s polling place is Providence Baptist Church at 4680 Farm Road 195.
Voters can cast an early ballot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday during both weeks, Johnson said.
Up for election are eight constitutional amendments.
Proposition 1 concerns possibly permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.
Proposition 2 would provide for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board.
Proposition 3 would authorize the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.
Proposition 4 would prohibit the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.
Proposition 5 would dedicate the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission, which would then be used to protect the state’s natural areas, water quality and history by acquiring, managing and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.
Proposition 6 would increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.
Proposition 7 would allow increased distributions to the available school fund.
Proposition 8 would create a flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.
Proposition 9 would exempt precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in Texas from ad valorem taxation.
Proposition 10 would allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.
