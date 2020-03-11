Linda Buckner peacefully closed her eyes to mortal things on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Tyler, Texas.
Her journey began in Tyler, Texas, on July 14, 1959; she was born to the late George Melford and Billie Jean O’Dell Buckner.
Linda was formerly of Dallas, Texas, until moving to the Lindale and Tyler area in 2010. She worked for LabCorp for many years as IT product owner, provider product line.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Woelkers; sister, Kathie Belt and husband, Neil Belt; niece, Chelsea Dodson and husband, Gary Viljoen; nephews, Tanner Belt and wife, Alexis Belt, and Patrick Belt and wife, Melody Belt; and several great-nieces and nephews, as well as multiple other close family and friends.
She will be remembered for her smile and beautiful selfless spirit. Her mission was to provide help and support to all who knew her. She was known for her love and connection with horses and other animals. Everyone whose life she touched will miss her greatly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the U.T. Medical School Scholarship Fund in the name of Linda Buckner and Captain George and Jean Buckner, UTHSCT Institutional Advancement, 11937 US Hwy 271, Tyler, TX 75708 or to Hospice of East Texas Homeplace, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.
