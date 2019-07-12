Expect selections to rev up at the Paris Municipal Band’s final concert of the year tonight from the Peristyle at Bywaters Park.
Local musician and former Paris Police Chief Karl Louis joins the band with his electric guitar as he plays and sings some Stevie Ray Vaughan.
“Karl is an excellent musician and should be a popular attraction for this final concert of the summer,” band director Joe Watson said.
As is tradition, the evening’s performance will begin at 8:30 p.m. with “The Star Spangled Banner” and end an hour later with Cole Porter’s “I Love Paris.” A mixture of John Philip Sousa and other marches is expected as is a hymn, patriot music, perhaps a musical selection or one from a motion picture, and as the case tonight, an occasional pop or rock tune.
