Sunday forecast

Slightly lower temperatures are in the forecast for Sunday, thanks to Tropical Storm Barry. Areas east of I-35 could be impacted by Barry's outer rainbands. Severe storms aren't expected, but heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be possible. Mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions can be expected most of the day.

 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley!

As Barry continues to drift north through Louisiana, we'll continue to have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day after 2 p.m. Today's cooler high temperature of about 85 will come courtesy of wrap around clouds from Barry. Expect some wind today from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20.

Those conditions, including the chance for showers, will persist into tonight as the low falls to around 71.

Barry should shuffle off into Arkansas on Monday, and the back side of the system will likely create similar conditions to Sunday. Expect a high of around 86 under partly sunny skies.

Head on out today and enjoy the respite from the heat. Have a great Sunday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

