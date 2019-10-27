"Please, help join us in shaping our future.”
Those were the words of incoming Lamar County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Greg Wilson on Tuesday during the chamber’s banquet as he reminded those in attendance that “the ability to improve life in Lamar County for our businesses and for our families is in each and every one of your hands.”
Wilson’s comments beg an obvious question every member of the community should ask themselves: How am I building my community?
Those who volunteer have an easy time answering — not only do they contribute through their occupation, if they’re not retired or too young to work, but they also give of their time doing something that explicitly builds the community. It can be as simple as stocking food shelves at the Downtown Food Pantry, serving as a youth team coach or driving one night for a service like Dylan’s Drivers. It could be as important as fostering children or serving as a volunteer fireman.
The world is not an easy place. One obstacle, one set back is sometimes all it takes to knock someone off track. They might feel powerless to right the ship, but with teamwork, anything is possible. Paris and its surrounding communities have proven that time and again.
The United Way of Lamar County is now at 77% of its $500,000 goal for fundraising year 2020. Consider a donation.
Volunteer fire departments are saving the area millions of taxpayer dollars. Consider a donation, or even better, consider serving.
A representative of the company that manages the newspaper’s 401(k) plans brought with him a message from his father, handed down during conversation some years ago. His father said: “If you put nothing in, you’ll have nothing.” It seems like a pretty good message about building a community, too.
There are no shortage of opportunities in the Red River Valley in which to give a little of your time to help shape the future. Pick a nonprofit. Pick a service club. Answer a community need.
Your investment in your community will be among the best you can make.
Klark Byrd
