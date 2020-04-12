St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 3300 Clarksville, plans a drive-thru food pickup from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Cars will be directed through a line beginning at 8:15 a.m., according to pantry director Glee Emmite
Participants should bring a scan card or ID card and stay in cars. Food boxes will be placed in the trunk of cars by volunteers.
