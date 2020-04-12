Community Faces | Prayer for the People
Fr. Denzil Vithanage and a small group of faithful led an Eucharistic procession around Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church on Clarksville street on Sunday. Fr. Denzil prayed for the entire city of Paris, the nation and the world for protection against the COVID-19 pandemic. Catholics believe that Jesus is truly present, body, blood, soul and divinity, in the Eucharist or communion bread.

 Submitted Photo

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 3300 Clarksville, plans a drive-thru food pickup from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Cars will be directed through a line beginning at 8:15 a.m., according to pantry director Glee Emmite

Participants should bring a scan card or ID card and stay in cars. Food boxes will be placed in the trunk of cars by volunteers.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

