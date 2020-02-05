With the spelling of “tyrannical,” Gage Plata made a come-back victory to take home the top prize in the Lamar County Spelling Bee.
Starting with 14 students from all over Lamar County, the field narrowed Tuesday evening through round 8, leaving Aikin student Plata and Excel Christian Academy’s Elizabeth Guillory going back and forth for two more rounds before Gage came out on top.
In Weger Auditorium, Plata said he felt “awesome” after the win. He will move on to the next level in the spelling contest, which will take place next month in Dallas. The program is part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Plata said he was surprised he made it to the top, and he wasn’t sure how he’d do at the next level.
“I don’t know, but I’m going to try,” he said.
Plata is the son of Regan and Michael Plata of Paris, and the grandson of Noemi Plata. His dad said he didn’t practice as much as he should have, “but he reads every day.” The whole family was happy for him.
“I’m the nana, and I feel wonderful,” Noemi Plata said. “He was scared, he didn’t think he could do this.”
The next round of the competition will take place March 7 at Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas and will be broadcast March 22 on WFAA Channel 8 out of Dallas.
The local contest is sponsored by The Paris News. Managing editor Klark Byrd served as one of the judges.
“All of the students did very well in this contest this year,” Byrd said. “Congratulations to Gage and Elizabeth for several well fought rounds to determine a winner. Some of this year’s words were pretty tough and it was a wonderful surprise to see the students spell those curveballs correctly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.