Good morning, Red River Valley!
It's going to be a mostly sunny day with a high near 92. We should see some clouds throughout the day as gulf moisture continues to ride into the region on south winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 72.
Saturday will look a lot like Friday, although a 20% chance for showers creeps into the forecast. The chance rises to 30% for the evening and throughout the day Sunday.
Low rain chances will remain in the forecast though the early part of next week.
Enjoy your Friday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.