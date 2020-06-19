Good morning, Red River Valley! 

It's going to be a mostly sunny day with a high near 92. We should see some clouds throughout the day as gulf moisture continues to ride into the region on south winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 72.

Saturday will look a lot like Friday, although a 20% chance for showers creeps into the forecast. The chance rises to 30% for the evening and throughout the day Sunday.

Low rain chances will remain in the forecast though the early part of next week.

Enjoy your Friday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

