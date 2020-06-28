The Clarksville City Council has scheduled a special called meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss a number of topics, including a rezoning request. The meeting will be at Clarksville City Hall, 800 W. Main St.
The council will hold a public hearing for a rezoning request for the property at 204 W. Pecan St. and then take action on the request.
Also on the agenda, the council will discuss and take action on the purchase of five no-lead resetters and two no-lead 1- by 12-inch meters.
The council will also consider and take possible action on the approval of a $2,041 payment to Utility Data Systems for a one-year subscription to MCRS basic remote back-up service and software support for the city’s municipal court.
The council will also discuss repairs to the city’s wastewater treatment plant not to exceed $10,000.
Also on the agenda, the council will enter into executive session to discuss personnel.
