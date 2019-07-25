Walmart Full STEAM Ahead
Get ready to tie-dye shirts, make your own slime or create a cereal necklace, all engaging activities parents and children can do Saturday at Walmart.

 Walmart Facebook Photo

Get ready to tie-dye shirts, make your own slime or create a cereal necklace, all engaging activities parents and children can do Saturday at Walmart.

Walmart is hosting Full STEAM Ahead, a family-friendly event focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics fun. The event will run 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Walmart, 3855 Lamar Ave.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

