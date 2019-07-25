Get ready to tie-dye shirts, make your own slime or create a cereal necklace, all engaging activities parents and children can do Saturday at Walmart.
Walmart is hosting Full STEAM Ahead, a family-friendly event focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics fun. The event will run 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Walmart, 3855 Lamar Ave.
