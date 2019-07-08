Robert Douglas Wilson, 26, of Grand Prairie, remained in the Lamar County Jail this morning without a set bond multiple drug charges following his arrest by Paris police at 12:18 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Police said Wilson was stopped for a traffic violation and was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and suspected ecstacy. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant out of Grand Prairie, charging him with criminal mischief.
Disturbance report leads to Clarksville man’s arrest
Paris police responding to a disturbance in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue at 5:27 a.m. Sunday said they arrested 38-year-old Steven Derrel Edwards of Clarksville, after learning of an outstanding Smith County warrant and two Titus County warrants.
Police said the Smith County warrant revoked Edwards’ probation while the two Titus County warrants charged him with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Edwards was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, jail records show.
Police arrest 2 Friday in separate cases
Keondre Markeith Jenkins, 23, of Paris, was arrested at 1:51 p.m. Friday at the Lamar County Probation office on a felony motion to revoke warrant, Paris police said. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where online jail records this morning showed he remained without a set bond.
Charles Alexander Spradlin, 29, of Paris, also remained in the jail this morning after he was stopped by Paris police for a traffic violation at 8:10 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Clarksville Street.
Police said Spradlin gave officers a false name and was later identified and found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was taken to the county jail, which reports a $1,500 bond on the failure to identify charge.
Officers investigate exchange robbery report
Paris police said officers met with a complainant reporting a robbery in the 1000 block of 17th Street NE at 9:20 p.m. Friday.
It was reported that the complainant agreed to sell a jacket through social media. The agreement was that the suspect would meet at the complainant’s house for the exchange. The suspect grabbed the jacket and left the scene without paying for it, police were told.
In the process of leaving, the complainant said they were dragged by the suspect’s vehicle, receiving minor injuries. The incident is under investigation.
Man tells police ex hit him with a vehicle
Officers responded to a reported auto/pedestrian collision in the 1300 block of 8th Street NE at 3:22 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a 20-year-old man lying in the street claiming to have been struck by a vehicle driven by an ex-girlfriend.
The complainant refused any medical treatment at the scene and was uncooperative with the investigating officers. The investigation continues.
Police investigate W. Sherman St. assault report
Paris police responded to an assault complaint at 1:58 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of West Sherman Street, where it was reported by the female complainant that her boyfriend had assaulted her by choking her and then refusing to let her out of the house.
Once she was able to get away, she told officers, she fled to a neighbor’s house and called for assistance. The suspect was not located at the residence. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for Service: Paris police responded to 322 calls for service and arrested 14 people during the weekend.
