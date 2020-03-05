The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site invites visitors to cure their spring fever and come to the upcoming “Step into Spring” spring break event, running Tuesday through March 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. each day.
Different activities, such as crafts and yard games, will be set up on the site grounds each day that correspond to that day’s theme for groups and families to enjoy while spending time together.
The themes and activities for each day are:
Tuesday: Things with Strings! — Children will be able to make string art and their own kites to fly. Children are also invited to test their skill with toys from the old days of the Maxey House, like yo-yos, diabolos and spinning tops.
Wednesday: Art Day — Children are invited to unleash their inner artists as they make art using different tools and supplies like books, straws, and fruit.
Thursday: Outdoor Day — Children are invited to answer the call of adventure and practice their green thumb as they make terrariums, seed bombs, snowstorms in a bottle, and sun-paper art.
Friday: Bubble Day —Children are invited to make bubble-themed art, and of course, there will be plenty of bubble solution to make bubbles.
All “Step into Spring” spring break activities are free and open to the public. The Sam Bell Maxey House is at 812 S. Church St. in Paris. For more information about any of the spring break activities, contact the Sam Bell Maxey House at 903-785-5716. In case of inclement weather, please call the site or check the site’s Facebook page at facebook.com/visitsambellmaxeyhouse to learn of any cancellations.
Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, a Texas Historical Commission property, was built in 1868, during the height of Reconstruction, as the home of Sam Bell Maxey and his wife, Marilda. Maxey was a Mexican-American War veteran, a Confederate general and a two-term U.S. Senator. In this home, the Maxey family navigated the political and social landscape from Reconstruction Era Texas through the start of the First World War.
For more information visit www.visitsbmh.com.
