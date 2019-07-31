PATTONVILLE — Open House and Meet the Teacher Night at all Prairiland ISD campuses will take place Aug. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Parents, family, and students are encouraged to visit the school, meet the teacher and bring school supplies.
The first day of school is Aug. 15. Parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, current shot record, social security card, proof of residency, and proof of income, if they need to register a student.
