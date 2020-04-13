Rockey Dale Tucker, 23, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, at the Pavilion of Red Hill Cemetery. Rockey will lie in repose at the funeral home until noon on Wednesday for those wishing to pay respects.
Rockey was born on Sept. 17, 1996, in Lubbock, Texas.
He graduated from Paris High School in 2015. He worked at Walmart, P. J. Trailers and was currently employed at Results.
Survivors include his parents, Melissa and Danny Stover, of Paris; a son, Kai Anthony Tucker, of Paris; a sister, Tia Turk and John English, of Bogata; grandmother, Veta Gage, of Paris; two nephews, Hunter and Austin McDonald, of Bogata; grandmother, Marge Barnett, of Paris; his biological father, Chris Tucker, of Paris; two special cousins, Kaleigh and Whitney; his step-mother, Stephanie Terry, of Rockport; step-brothers, Bobby and Nathaniel; and step-sisters, Charity and Carmen; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; and a host of friends.
Honorary casket bearers will be, Anquion McCuin, Johnny Martinez, Christopher Green, Weslie Buckner and Cody Simons.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
