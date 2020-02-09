North Lamar ISD trustees are expected to call a $47 million bond election Monday night when the board meets at 6 p.m. in the administration building, 3130 N. Main St.
Trustees also are expected to retain the law firm of Powell, Youngblood & Taylor of Austin to provide legal services as bond counsel in the event the election passes. Payment for services is to be made only if taxpayers approve the sale of bonds in a May 2 election.
Other agenda items include calling a trustee election for May 2 as well as approving a joint agreement between North Lamar ISD and the City of Paris for the administration of the election.
Trustees are to meet in executive session to consider the superintendent’s recommendations for contract renewal/non-renewal of administrator and director contracts.
