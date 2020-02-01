People looking to take part in the Paris Adult Softball league are now able to sign up, and the first deadline is fast approaching.
The deadline to register for the spring season is Feb. 3. For the summer league, people need to register by March 31. The fall deadline is May 1 and the winter deadline is July 15.
To register, as well as get more information such as cost and scheduling, call Steve Coke at 903-517-4468.
