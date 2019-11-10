Betty Merle Bowman of Paris, Texas, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 86 years of age. She was born April 1, 1933, in Paris, Texas, the daughter of John Coffey and Naomi Lee Barber Williams. She grew up in Lamar County and attended Delmar Schools, graduating in 1951. She was an excellent basketball player and enjoyed many sports.
Betty married Charles Aaron Bowman in May 1953 and raised their family in Paris, Texas. She was a long-time member of Ramseur Baptist Church, serving the Lord there as Sunday school secretary, working with the annual Bible school and serving in the benevolent committee. She retired from Westinghouse/North American Phillips. Her hobbies included gardening, traveling with family, cooking and being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving and caring individual and had many friends at her residence in Spring Lake Assisted Living. Betty was active in her early years, enjoying dance lessons and performing with the Broadway Academy of Dance along with her daughter, Sherry, and granddaughter, Kandace.
Betty leaves her three children, Anna and James “Jim” Mullins of Magnolia, Texas, Phillip and Brenda Bowman of Paris, Texas, and Sherry and Kenneth “Don” Denison of Paris, Texas; five grandchildren, Stephen Mullins, Tara Swindle, Shanna Wilkerson, Jennifer Bowman and Kandace Moree; 11 great-grandchildren, Bailey, Rayce, Reagan, Karlee, Kye, Ainsley, Nadia, Collin, Emma, Kamdyn and Gauge. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Bowman; brother, John Ralph Willliams; and sisters, Donna Tolbaka and Trula Bowman.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in the Gene Roden Memorial Chapel at Roden Pryor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Roden Pryor Funeral Home. Private graveside service will be held on Wednesday.
She will always be our “Gran” and will be missed by everyone she knew and touched with her wit and personality.
An on-line guest registry is available at Rodenpryor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.