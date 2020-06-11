Lamar Electric Cooperative has reached a milestone of 11 years without a lost time injury.
Recently, Texas Electric Cooperative Loss Control Specialist, Mike Finnell, presented a framed certificate to Lamar Electric for working 11 years without a lost time accident. That is a safety record of 4,015 days.
“A lineman’s job is one of the top 10 most dangerous jobs in the United States,” Finnell said. “Achieving 11 years without a lost time accident is quite an accomplishment for a utility company. This exceptional safety record shows that your management and employees are on board with being committed to a safe work environment.”
The award was accepted by Operations Manager Scott Sansom and General Manager Jerry Williams. This record is due to the commitment to safety from Lamar Electric’s board of directors, CEO, supervisors and employees, officials said.
Each lineman is issued “personal protective equipment” for safety on the job. Operating equipment is routinely checked to guarantee it works properly and safely.
“We are truly a cooperative family, showing concern for each other on and off the job to ensure that all employees arrive back home to their families each and every day. We strive to provide our members with safe, affordable and reliable electrical service. Safety is more than a choice we make as employees; it is a way of life,” Williams said.
