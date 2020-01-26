Good morning, Red River Valley!
Today begins with a 20% chance of showers before noon, though the cloudy skies should clear some to become mostly sunny through the afternoon. The high today will be near 58 as east southeast winds shift to come from the north. Patchy fog will develop during the partly cloudy night tonight as the low drops to around 39.
Fog is likely to persist into Monday morning, though as it dissipates we should see well above normal warmth thanks to winds from the south. Monday is likely to be mostly sunny as the high gets to about 64.
As low pressure sweeps across the area Monday night, rain and isolated thunderstorm chances ramp up, the National Weather Service predicts. While no severe weather is anticipated, some storms may have small hail.
Rain or not, today is yours to make the best of. Have a great Sunday!
