One and a half million — that’s the number of American men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. On Monday, Lamar County residents were called on to remember those who gave their lives.
Craig Reed, who served 12 years as a Navy chaplain including a deployment to Iraq in 2006 with the Marine Corps, asked attendees at the annual Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Day service to carry with them the memory of those who gave their lives and to pass those memories down from generation to generation.
“Remembrance is to take that which was in the past and bring it forward into our present time,” he said. “We’re allowed to take these memories forward and use them. … And on Memorial Day, we as a nation, as a people, we take one day to take those memories and bring them forward.”
Reed recalled several friends he made during his time in the service who gave their lives, recounting some of their defining characteristics and memories that they shared together.
“Those are the people that I bring forward,” he said. “And I can tell you as I speak about them‚ their faces, their lives, their presence are here. And you know who these people are, and you’ve experienced that and you know that.”
And while the memories of those who have passed away can be painful, Reed added, they also hold the capacity to bring joy as we recall all the good times that were shared, as well as the important memories of the struggle and importance of their service.
Reed also discussed the issue of people saying “Happy Memorial Day,” and the uncomfortability that can come with such sentiment, given the somber meaning of Memorial Day. However, he said, the sentiment is wholly appropriate given one meaning of the word.
“How many times have you heard ‘Happy Memorial Day?’ It kind of gives me a chill,” he said. “But I think it’s an appropriate response because you have to understand that the meaning of ‘happy’ in its original sense meant correct, proper, that which is good.”
Ultimately, Reed said, remembering those who gave their lives for their country is the good and right thing to do, and so “Happy Memorial Day” is an appropriate sentiment, despite how jarring it might sound.
“Enjoy the day, give thanks and semper fidelis,” he said.
After the ceremony, local veteran George Wood, with the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial, estimated that around 50 to 80 people were in attendance. He said he was pleased with the turnout, given the circumstances.
“I think it went really well today,” Wood said. “It’s important to honor these people, and it was nice to see everyone who showed up despite what’s going on.”
Wood also gave an update on work being done to the memorial, which includes several new sections of granite pavement with names ready to be installed just as soon as the weather clears.
