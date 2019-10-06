October is not just for the oranges and blacks or Halloween or the rustic palette of fall. Since 1985, the traditionally spooky month goes pink to highlight awareness of and fighting another fear: breast cancer.
The ubiquitous pink ribbon slapped on everything from coffee mugs to T-shirts to cereal boxes is there to not only help raise money for breast cancer research, but to remind women and some men to get themselves screened for early detection. The sooner a cancer is found, the better chance of survival.
According to the American Cancer Society, women between 40 and 44 have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year, women 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year and women 55 and older can switch to a mammogram every other year, or they can choose to continue yearly mammograms. Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health.
And, some men are at risk for breast cancer. Men make up less than 1% of all breast cancer cases, but if there is a strong history of breast cancer in a man’s family, such as their mother or sister developing the disease, it is recommended that he get screened as well, according to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
This edition of The Paris News recognizes two area survivors of breast cancer, Shelly Moffatt and Patty Kyle, both of whom have managed to come through after a diagnosis flipped their world upside down, and now serve as inspiration in their communities. Telling her story, Kyle said she initially shrugged off her emerging symptoms until they became too noticeable to ignore.
It is never too late to get yourself checked. Anything outside the norm of someone’s breast tissue should be checked. Recently, Mathew Knowles, father of superstar Beyonce, revealed that he was diagnosed with breast cancer. He told Good Morning America he kept noticing blood stains on his shirt and went to the doctor to get himself checked, leading to the diagnosis.
Most of the time it’s not that dramatic. A new lump where there wasn’t one previously, some swelling, skin irritation or dimpling like an orange peel. Most initial signs of breast cancer are subtle. The American Cancer Society suggests women should be familiar with how their breasts normally look and feel and report any changes to a health care provider right away.
