Young readers in Paris may be disappointed to learn that Paris ISD’s Cats on the Prowl Mobile Library won’t be happening as usual this year due to Covid-19, but the school district is determined to put books in their hands.
This year’s Cats on the Prowl will be virtual, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon told trustees Tuesday evening. It will visit different parts of Paris, and youngsters will be challenged to guess where it’s at. The plan includes providing a history lesson about where Cats on the Prowl is broadcasting on Facebook Live from. The livestream will take place at noon on Paris ISD’s Facebook page.
Willie the Wildcat will join guest readers each Tuesday and Thursday from June 23 through July 23. There will be prizes and a weekly drawing, Dixon said. Additionally, every Tuesday and Thursday, there will be a rack of library books placed outside Aikin and Justiss elementary schools and outside Givens Early Childhood Care Center for students to take home and read.
“I know this is not the ideal way we wanted our mobile library to run, but I think this is still keeping it alive and it’s still a way to keep bringing books to our kids,” Dixon said, adding Cats on the Prowl reaches up to 700 children per summer.
